Putin cites comprehensive development of ties with Africa as foreign policy priority

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow sees the development of relations with African countries on the basis of principles of equality and mutual respect as a priority of its foreign policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall.

"Comprehensive development of ties with countries of the African continent is a priority of Russia’s foreign policy. We build them on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual respect and account of each other’s interests," he stressed.

He said that he is ready to welcome his Senegalese counterpart in St. Petersburg. "I am thankful that you have found an opportunity to take personal part in the Russia-Africa summit, like in 2019," he said. "And, of course, we view your visit as a confirmation of your interest in the development of relations between Russia and your country."

The Russian president recalled his meeting with Sall in June 2022 in Sochi, where the Senegalese leader came as African Union President. "By the way, I would like to recall that it was then that the idea of the second Russia-Africa summit emerged. And we agreed with you back then that it could be organized in St. Petersburg. You supported this idea and he were are - it has been implemented," Putin noted.