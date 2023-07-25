Consumption-based model of Western civilization getting outdated — senior Russian official

JOHANNESBURG, July 25. /TASS/. The well-being of the West has for many years been based on consuming the resources of other countries, but this model of Western civilization is now becoming a thing of the past, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a BRICS meeting in South Africa.

"At present, the world is undergoing fundamental changes. Without exaggeration, the fate of the future world order is being decided. The consumption-based model of Western civilization, whose well-being has for many years been ensured at the expense of other countries, through robbing them of their resources with complete disregard for the interests of the countries that possess them, is receding into the past," he said at a meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

According to the official, the emergence of sovereign countries that are "ready to vigorously defend their national interests" is causing the formation of a multipolar architecture.