Russia stands up for membership in OPCW Executive Council — diplomat

THE HAGUE, October 14. /TASS/. Russia will seek to be granted one of two seats on the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"We have put forward our candidature," he said. "Regrettably, we failed to reach accord on filling the Eastern Europe group’s quota with two states on the non-competitive basis. Last week, North Macedonia proposed itself as a third candidate. By the way, it is already a member of the Executive Council."

"Obviously, it is a spoiler and everybody understands this," the Russian diplomat stressed. "So, now three countries, namely Russia, the Czech Republic, and North Macedonia, are vying for two seats. It means that there will be elections."

The voting will be held during the 29th Conferences of the OPCW State Parties due to be held on November 25 through 29.

"The current system of voting seriously complicates our chances," the Russian diplomat noted. "That is why we are raising the issue of changing it."

According to Tarabrin, Russia’s position is shared by other countries. "It is absolutely evident that certain countries, first of all of the West, will vehemently resist this," he added.