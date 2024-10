MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The defense of French citizen Laurent Vinatier (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), convicted of violating the foreign agents law, will appeal the verdict, a TASS correspondent reported from Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky Court.

"We will appeal the verdict, of course," defense lawyer Alexey Sinitsyn said.

Earlier, Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky court found Vinatier guilty and sentenced him to three years in a penal colony.