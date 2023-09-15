Emergence of new world order gains steam — Russian Security Council’s secretary

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The formation of a new world order has significantly accelerated against the background of Russia's special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine, as the center of economic activity has moved from the West to the developing countries, Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said in an article for Razvedchik magazine.

He drew attention to the fact that China, India, countries in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Arab world were "the poles of a future world order."

"Against the backdrop of Russia's tough confrontation with the collective West, with the special operation in Ukraine being its ‘hot phase,’ the process of its formation has significantly accelerated," Patrushev pointed out. He believes that the refusal of most countries to join the anti-Russian sanctions is a convincing confirmation of this.

"We have witnessed the center of economic activity move from the global West to the countries that just recently had been commonly referred to as the developing world. They have already surpassed both the United States and Europe in terms of the volume of products produced, the scale of investment, the pace of technological progress and the growth in the quality of life of the population," Patrushev said.

He finds it not surprising at all that at the beginning of the 21st century, when natural resources have become more difficult to obtain, the Western globalists found themselves in a difficult situation and "the pyramid of parasitism has begun to crumble."

"Spots of freedom struggle have emerged in different regions of the world. Independent states stopped putting up with systemic plunder. Around the globe there have taken shape new centers of power, and they no longer wish to submit to the hegemony of the Anglo-Saxons," Patrushev stressed.