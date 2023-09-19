Russia, China on same page on global issues — top security official

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia and China share similar or the same views on global issues, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"What’s important is that Russia and China share similar or the same approaches to fundamental issues of the current world order and key global issues, including those related to the basic principle of equal and indivisible security, the pursuit of their national interests and independent path of development," Patrushev pointed out at a meeting with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian Security Council secretary noted that the meeting "is taking place at a time when the international situation is rapidly changing." "The current transformation of the geopolitical landscape is being accompanied by attempts to create new conflicts and fuel old ones," he emphasized.

Patrushev pointed to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remark that "those who seek to continue taking advantage of human tragedy, pitting nations against each other, demanding vassal obedience from other countries within a neo-colonial system and ruthlessly exploiting their resources are interested" in those conflicts.