Putin likens US to spider wanting to spread its web worldwide

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared the US to a spider who wants to drag the entire world into its web.

"It is necessary to know and understand where the root of evil is, that spider who is attempting to wrap the entire planet, the entire world, into its web and wishing to achieve our strategic defeat on the battlefield, using the people it has been fooling for decades on the territory of present-day Ukraine," the Russian leader said at a meeting on security. "Fighting precisely this enemy within the framework of the special military operation, we are yet again boosting the positions of all those who are battling for their independence and sovereignty," he noted.

Putin stressed that the ruling circles in the US and its satellites profit from conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions. He pointed out that they are behind many conflicts worldwide, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and the current escalation in the Middle East.

"The truth is that the more Russia is growing stronger and our society is becoming more unified, the more effectively we will be able to stand both for our own national interests and the interests of those nations that fell victim to the West’s neocolonial policy," the Russian president noted.