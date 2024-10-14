Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with an upward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.68% to 2,773.36 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.65% to 909.1 points.

The yuan had an upsurge by 0.42% to 13.53 rubles over the day.

"Ruble weakness partly influenced improvement of investors’ sentiment but the news made a greater contribution to the mood of investors. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov spoke against a further increase of the income tax for banks. Heavyweight Sberbank stocks showed confident growth," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World says. Global exchange indices were also largely positive as the week starts.

"In the meantime, weak trade balance statistics for September was released in China. Exports turned out to be below forecasts, which may evidence poor recovery of trade. OPEC at the same time lowered the forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024," the expert adds.

Buyers will demonstrate lower activity before the meeting of the Central Bank scheduled for the next week and where the decision on the key rate will be announced, BCS Investment World said. The company and Freedom Finance Global expect the MOEX Russia Index to move within the 2,700-2,800 points range.

A monthly report from IEA will be released tomorrow. No important corporate news are expected.