UN remains main body, too soon to talk about new world order — Kremlin spokesman

STRELNA, September 20. /TASS/. There is no alternative to the UN and therefore it is too soon to talk about establishment of a new world order, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for RT.

"No, in my opinion, it is too soon to talk about it [establishment of a new world order]. Still, the United Nations remains the main body, we do not have any other one," the spokesman said.

"To say that will be able to create some other system in the current situation, when the world is rife with conflicts, when international law is trampled, when economic relations and the Bretton Woods system de facto crumble? I don’t think so, it is simply impossible. We will not be able to come to an agreement," Peskov said.

Therefore, the spokesman said, everyone should be interested in developing and perfecting UN mechanisms.

The UN Security Council includes 15 states, with 5 (Russia, the UK, China, the US and France) being permanent members. Previously, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the majority of UN member states recognize the need to reform the UN Security Council. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the Security Council must be expanded not by inclusion of Western states, but by inclusion of Asian, African and Latin American states.