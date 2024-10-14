Industrial production in Eurasian Economic Union up 4.5% in 8M 2024

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The industrial output in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) surged by 4.5% in January - August 2024 against the like period of the last year, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said on its Telegram channel.

Growth of industrial production was observed in all member-states of the EAEU, by 13.7% in Armenia, by 7.1% in Belarus, 4.5% in Russia, 3% in Kazakhstan, and 0.7% in Kyrgyzstan.

In particular, the output in processing branches of industry in the EAEU surged by 7.9%. The increase in power supply, gas supply, steam and air conditioning gained 3.8%. The output declined in the mining sector and in open pits excavation by 0.2%, the EEC informed.