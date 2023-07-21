Russia condemns new US sanctions, Washington to not weaken Moscow — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian side castigates the new US sanctions, Washington will not be able to undermine Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We condemn them [sanctions], we consider them illegitimate. The changes sought by the [Washington] authors of the sanctions policy are doomed to failure. These sanctions will not produce the results sought by those who want to weaken Russia. This is the American Groundhog Day, frightening in its stupidity and absurdity - endless American stepping on the same rake," the senior diplomat told TASS, commenting on the new US sanctions.

According to Ryabkov, Washington is only strengthening Russia's determination to move forward. "Both in terms of consolidating society and achieving all the goals of the special military operation we've set ourselves," the senior diplomat added.

On July 20, the US authorities sanctioned five more Russian banks. Thus, the list now includes banks Tinkoff, Loko Bank, St. Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Solidarnost and Unistream. Washington expects that this will limit Moscow's access to the global financial system.