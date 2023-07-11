Namibia’s president to take part in Russia-Africa Summit — embassy

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Namibia’s President Hage Geingob will take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the Namibian embassy in Moscow told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our country will take part at the presidential level," the spokesperson said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event, themed "For Peace, Security and Development," took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in October 2019.