China still interested in peacekeeping efforts on Ukraine conflict — Russian diplomat

BEIJING, June 28. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities continue to show interest in peacekeeping efforts to resolve the Ukrainian problem, according to Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko.

"During the talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and before that, in consultations with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, we exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to both the bilateral agenda and individual regional international issues," he said. "We had the impression that the Chinese side was still interested in continuing peacekeeping efforts. We'll see what they are in the near future," the diplomat noted.

Rudenko added that the Russian side supports China's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

"Our views on most issues are the same or very close. This includes the situation in the world, global transformation, the assessment of many regional crises, including the Ukrainian crisis and its origins," he noted. He noted that neither Russia nor China sees the Ukrainian issue as a mere confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.