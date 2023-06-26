Russian forces control 'difficult' situation on flanks near Artyomovsk — acting DPR Head

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The situation on the flanks near Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut) remains difficult, but the Russian forces have everything under control, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"The situation remains difficult, but everything is under control both in the city itself and on the flanks," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast, answering a question about the situation near Artyomovsk.

Pushilin pointed out that the Ukrainian servicemen continue to fire indiscriminately into the city, which prevents the start of demining. According to him, the Ukrainian forces also regularly make unsuccessful attempts to probe the positions of Russian units on the flanks. "Our units are holding absolutely everything and trying to use the situation to improve their positions," he added.

Artyomovsk is located in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic. It was an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian forces in Donbass, as well as a powerful Ukrainian outpost. Fighting for the city began on August 1, 2022 and ended on May 20, 2023. The battle became one of the largest battles during the liberation of Donbass since 2014. Prior to the start of the fighting, the city was home to about 72,000 people.