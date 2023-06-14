Situation in Sudan remains difficult amid ongoing combat action — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The situation in Sudan remains tense due to ongoing combat actions and Moscow is in constant contact with the Russian embassy in the North African country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The situation in Sudan is difficult, our [Russian] embassy is located in Khartoum and we are in continuous daily contact with our ambassador… But the situation is very alarming in fact," Bogdanov, who also serves at the special Russian Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, said.

"Unfortunately, no reliable agreement on a ceasefire has been reached to date despite efforts by some of our partners," he continued.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed that Russia adheres to a position of non-interference in the domestic affairs of Sudan.

"We take the position that the people of Sudan themselves should settle their domestic affairs on their own without any external interference," Bogdanov added.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, clashes between the two military structures erupted near a military base in Merowe and in Khartoum.