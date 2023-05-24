Putin stresses rising global instability, need for mutual trust to foreign security heads

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The global situation is becoming increasingly less stable as new hotspots of tensions emerge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in greeting the participants in the 11th International Meeting of High-Level Officials Responsible for Security Issues.

"We see that the modern international environment is characterized by growing instability. Old hotspots of tensions are expanding and new ones are emerging in various regions, and a negative weight of conflicts is building up. The peoples of many countries are enduring the dramatic consequences of coups d’etat masterminded from beyond their countries’ borders," he stated.

Putin noted that this stems directly from the ambitions of certain countries and alliances to "preserve and maintain their dominant positions, and to impose their own set of rules, while completely ignoring the sovereignty, national interests and traditions of other countries."

"All of this is accompanied by growth in military potential and brazen interference in the internal affairs of other countries, as well as by attempts to gain unilateral advantages from the energy and food crises provoked by a number of Western countries," the Russian leader noted.

According to Putin, Russia is confident that there is a real alternative to this destructive course and the policy of blackmail and illegitimate sanctions. "This entails bolstering stability in the world, consistently building up a system of common, indivisible security, and tackling major challenges for ensuring economic, technological and social development," the Russian president elaborated.

"And here, what is needed first of all is coordinated efforts by all countries, thorough painstaking joint work based on the principles of mutual respect, partnership and trust. It is precisely these approaches that have been enshrined in Russia’s updated Foreign Policy Concept," Putin emphasized in conclusion.