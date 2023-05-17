Russia takes steps for Belarus’ fast accession to SCO — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow is taking measures to help Minsk complete as soon as possible the procedures required for Belarus to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a news conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik.

"I briefed Aleinik on the results of the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting, which was held in the Indian state of Goa recently, and informed him of the steps we have been taking to help complete the procedures required for Belarus to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as soon as possible," Lavrov said.

Belarus, which has been an SCO dialogue partner since 2010, has had an observer status with the organization since 2015. In 2022, the procedure for the admission of the republic to the organization was initiated.