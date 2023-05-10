US should build relations with Russia on mutual respect, says Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. The US administration will understand in the future that there is no alternative, but to build mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said speaking at a reception dedicated to the Victory Day.

"Soviet soldiers did not land in Normandy, a Soviet soldier simply walked to Berlin," Antonov said. "We do remember the brotherhood of arms with the United States during the Great Patriotic War."

"I am sure that the time will come, with Washington giving up its hostile policies and realizing that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Russia for the sake of all nations and countries and all mankind," the Russian diplomat added.