Over 106,000 foreigners become Russian citizens in January-March 2023

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. More than 106,000 foreigners were granted Russian citizenship in the first three months of 2023, or 35,000 less than in the same period last year, according to the Russian interior ministry’s statistics released on Friday.

Per the ministry, the overall number of those who received Russian citizenship in January-March 2023 was 106,320 whereas last year the figure was 141,663.

The majority of those who became Russian citizens were Tajik nationals (44,900). Tajikistan is followed by Ukraine (22,000) and Armenia (8,900). The top ten also includes Kazakhstan (6,900), Kyrgyzstan (5,400), Uzbekistan (4,700), Azerbaijan (3,700), Moldova (3,100), Belarus (2,400), and Turkmenistan (912).