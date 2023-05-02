Elon Musk managed to change Twitter’s policy — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Twitter had changed its user policy under the leadership of Elon Musk.

After the social network restricted and then restored access to his previous English-language post, Medvedev wrote: "Elon Musk still managed to change something in Twitter. Acknowledging public interest to the previous post attests to that."

Twitter earlier restricted access to the post that was made as Polish officials seized a Russian embassy school in Warsaw. The tweet says: "I see no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland. This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophobes in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats."

Twitter later unblocked the post, although the administration’s notice posted above the tweet says it violates the website's rules. "Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the company said. The post opens when clicked.