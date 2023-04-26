Russian assault teams keep destroying Ukrainian troops in Artyomovsk, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian assault teams continued destroying Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in Artyomovsk while paratroopers and the southern battlegroup provided their support on the flanks over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued destroying Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne forces and the southern battlegroup provided support to the assault teams and thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to counter-attack on the northern and southern flanks," the spokesman said.

Combat aircraft and artillery from the southern battlegroup struck units of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 5th assault brigades near the communities of Artyomovskoye, Bogdanovka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

"Aircraft flew four sorties in that area in the past 24 hours. The battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 59 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 40 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, army aviation and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Kislovka and Kamenka in the Kharkov Region. Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian subversive groups in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Masyutovka and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed 65 Ukrainian troops and an Akatsiya motorized artillery gun in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Makeyevka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy also lost an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck, a motor vehicle and a D-20 howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general added.

Russian forces eliminate two Ukrainian subversive groups in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian subversive groups in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the Krasny Liman direction over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups were eliminated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed about 300 Ukrainian troops and a UK-made howitzer in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 300 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsiya motorized artillery gun and a UK-made L118 howitzer," the spokesman said.

In addition, in the area of the settlement of Viyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was destroyed, the general added.

Russian forces eliminate 25 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 25 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

Operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery from the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Pyatikhatki in the Kherson Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 25 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops, US-made M777 howitzer in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

In addition, a Ukrainian Zoopark counter-battery radar was obliterated in the area of the settlement of Lvovo in the Kherson Region, the general added.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian command posts in Kherson area

Russian forces struck two Ukrainian command posts on Veliky Island in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of Veliky Island in the Kherson Region, two command/observation posts of the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces were struck," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian subversive groups in DPR

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian subversive groups in the southern Donetsk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Sladkoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depots in DPR

Russian forces destroyed artillery ammunition depots of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Shevchenko and Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, artillery ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 108th territorial defense and 72nd mechanized brigades were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 93 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 127 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Vetelenskoye in the Kherson Region. In addition, they intercepted 16 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. During the last 24-hour period, they also destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Novoandreyevka and Olginka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonoarmeiskoye and Grozovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Obryvka, Kazachyi Lageri and Proletarka in the Kherson Region, Rubezhnoye and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 412 Ukrainian warplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,861 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,858 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,094 multiple rocket launchers, 4,663 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,777 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.