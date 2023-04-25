Russian air defenses destroy 15 Ukrainian combat drones in past day, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Nezhdanovka in the Kharkov Region, Kuzemovka, Topoli and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka, Kirillovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novoukrainskoye, Basan and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Knyaze-Grigoryevka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian paratroopers thwart Kiev’s attempt to deploy reserves to Artyomovsk

Russian assault teams continue active operations for destroying Ukrainian troops in the western part of Artyomovsk while paratroopers and combat aircraft thwarted Kiev’s attempt to deploy reserves to the city, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued their active operations for destroying the enemy in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne forces, operational/tactical and army aviation rendered direct support to the assault teams in capturing the city and thwarting the enemy’s attempts to deploy reserves there," the spokesman said.

Artillery of the southern battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Krasnoye and Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

"In the past 24 hours, aircraft flew nine sorties and the battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 62 firing objectives to support the assault teams in the Artyomovsk area," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kharkov Region and eliminated roughly 65 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, he said.

In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and a pickup truck. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Ternovaya in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade was obliterated," the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to "80 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 360 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed roughly 360 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in their Donetsk advance over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to 360 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, seven infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 120 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed over 120 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"Over 120 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed in those areas in the past 24 hours," the general said.

Russian forces eliminate 20 Ukrainian troops, US-made M777 howitzer in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel and a US-manufactured artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by fire," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups in Kharkov area, LPR

Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kharkov Region and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Orlyanskoye and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian S-300 targeting radar in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a targeting radar of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a targeting radar of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 124 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 411 Ukrainian warplanes, 228 helicopters, 3,849 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,849 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,094 multiple rocket launchers, 4,655 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,762 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.