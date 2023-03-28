Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian S-300 radar in Kherson area, top brass reports

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a radar of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Davydov Brod in the Kherson Region, a guidance radar of an S-300 surface-to-air missile system was obliterated," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 114 areas, the general specified.