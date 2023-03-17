ICC decision proves other ways to intimidate Russia have been exhausted — official

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on Friday said her arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court shows other ways to intimidate Russia have been exhausted.

"All this is very weird, and I think it’s a vivid example that when you run out of ways to intimidate a country, you start inventing some fanciful stuff like this," he said on Rossiya-24 television. "Like little kids, when they have nothing better to do, they shake their fist from some place far off."