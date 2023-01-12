Kremlin praises military successes in Soledar, says much work lies ahead

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the military on Thursday for their actions in Soledar as self-sacrificing and heroic, but said major work had yet to be done and that it was too early to celebrate.

"Indeed, huge efforts were made in Soledar, and those actions were absolutely self-sacrificing and heroic - not only in Soledar but across many areas where offensive operations are underway. And they will continue," Peskov said.

However, the Kremlin spokesman warned, much work still lies ahead. "It is too early to stop or rub our hands, as there is still a lot of work to do," he explained.

Commenting on whether the Kremlin is satisfied with the job fighters from the Wagner private military company did in Soledar, Peskov said, "We will admire and appreciate our heroes, we will remember those heroes who lost their lives and we will take care of those who sustained wounds."

On Wednesday night, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his Wagner fighters had taken Soledar under control. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported yesterday that Russian troops had blocked Soledar from the north and the south and that fighting was underway in the city.