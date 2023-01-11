French journalist, expert Bocquet applies for Russian citizenship, political asylum

DONETSK, January 11. /TASS/. Adrien Bocquet, the French expert and journalist who covers the conflict in Donbass, has applied for Russian citizenship and political asylum, he told TASS on Wednesday.

"I have asked for political asylum and citizenship [of Russia]," he said.

Adrien Bocquet is a former French serviceman. In Donetsk, he has been a military expert on NATO weapons at the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes. He is also a volunteer.

Bocquet was the first Western volunteer to state publicly that the Bucha developments were an outright false-flag operation by the Ukrainian armed forces. He was unjustifiably persecuted in France and narrowly escaped death in an assassination attempt by Ukrainian nationalists in Istanbul.