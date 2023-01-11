Estonia’s hostile actions against Russian Embassy to be dealt with — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Estonian authorities should realize that their demand to reduce the number of diplomats and technical staff at the Russian Embassy in Tallinn won’t go unanswered, a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published on Wednesday said.

"Estonia’s authorities should realize that any kind of their hostile actions won’t remain without a response," the diplomat stressed, replying to a question on the matter.

"For us, it hasn’t been a secret for a while that Estonia is one of the most hostile countries with regards to Russia. Russophobia there is elevated to the rank of an official doctrine," the spokeswoman said. "It seems that at the same time they want to please their overseas sponsors yet again," she added.

On Wednesday, Estonia’s Foreign Ministry said that it notified the Russian ambassador of the necessity to reduce the number of Russian diplomats to eight and of "administrative, technical and service staff members" to 15 by February 1. The Estonian Foreign Ministry’s statement also noted that "the aim of the decision is to reach parity in embassy staff, which means that the number of positions in the Russian and Estonian representations operating in capitals will be made equal".