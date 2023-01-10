Central Soledar already controlled by DPR — DPR head

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has gained control of the central part of the city of Soledar, DPR’s acting head, Denis Pushilin, said on Tuesday.

"According to the latest updates I have, central Soledar is already under the control of the Wagner private military company," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

"On the one hand, they have made a lodgment and on the other hand, they are moving quite effectively, mopping up Soledar’s western part," he said, adding that it is the last direction the enemy could retreat to. "By the end of this day, we see that the enemy continues to sustain serious losses here, both in manpower and weapons," he noted.