Motor traffic over Crimean Bridge restored after repair — Russian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The motor vehicle and bus traffic over the Crimean Bridge has resumed after repair and reconstruction activities, the Russian Ministry of Transport said in its official Telegram channel.

"The motor traffic over the Crimean Bridge has been resumed. Today, at 14:10 pm (Moscow time), the motor vehicle and bus traffic over the Crimean Bridge, which had been suspended earlier in view of repair and reconstruction activities, was resumed," the Ministry said.

The motor traffic would be suspended on January 10 due to repair efforts, the Ministry informed earlier.