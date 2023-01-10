Russia’s top security official hopes changes for the better occur in 2023

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The global situation at the dawn of 2023 is extremely difficult with many countries hit by various crises, including spiritual ones, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru news web portal.

"The global situation is extremely complicated and turbulent in nature," Patrushev said, having noted that "many countries in various regions are simultaneously experiencing military and political, economic, social and spiritual crises."

"We should hope that shifts for the better take place this year," Russia’s top security official added.