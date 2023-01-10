DPR’s Artyomovsk and Soledar to be liberated soon, Donetsk leader vows

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is on the verge of being liberated from Ukrainian occupation, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin told Channel One TV on Tuesday.

"Now all eyes are fixed on both Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut - TASS) and Soledar, probably to a large extent. Why? Because the developments are now unfolding there in such a way that the city is close to being liberated, at a great cost though. Now the fighting has already moved west," he specified.

"Artyomovsk is about to be liberated," Yan Gagin, adviser to the DPR leader, told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

On the previous day, Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special unit and deputy commander of the 2nd army corps of the LPR People's Militia, said that Soledar might be liberated in the next few days. On January 7, LPR Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov said that Ukrainian troops might soon withdraw from Soledar and the adjacent communities.

Artyomovsk and Soledar are located in the DPR. Fierce fighting is currently underway there.