Saboteurs more active along line of engagement, situation under control — LPR

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian saboteurs have become more active in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), however the situation in the republic is fully controlled, LPR Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Monday.

"As the cold weather has set it, the enemy has been sending more sabotage and reconnaissance groups in," he told Rossiya-24 television channel. "The fact that the line of engagement was built quite long ago and is well-established has enabled a timely detection and prevention of any potential attempt by such groups to penetrate into the republic though. <...> The situation is fully under control," he assured.