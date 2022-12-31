2022 strongly consolidated society on the way to Russia’s sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the outgoing 2022 the year of difficult decisions, which put a lot in its place and strongly consolidated Russian society.

"The year 2022 is coming to an end. It was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps towards gaining full sovereignty of Russia and powerful consolidation of our society," the head of state said in his New Year's address to Russian citizens.

"That was a year that put a lot of things in their proper place, clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice, showed that there is no higher power than love for one's family and friends, loyalty to friends and comrades, devotion to one's Fatherland," the President said.