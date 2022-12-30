China ready to gradually restore cross-border traffic with Russia — Xi Jinping

LBEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. China is ready to gradually restore the cross-border traffic with the international community, including China, President Xi Jinping said on Friday during the video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China has recently <…> optimized coronavirus prophylaxis and control measures in line with the current situation," the Chinese leader said, cited by CCTV. "China is ready to gradually resume the normal [cross-border] traffic with all countries, including Russia," Xi Jinping said.

Strategic contacts between the two countries should be strengthened and growth of welfare of peoples of the two countries should be facilitated proactively, the Chinese leader said.