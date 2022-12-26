Fate of 5+2 talks on Transnistria to be sorted out after Ukraine settlement — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Speculations about the "5+2" talks (between Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU) on the Transnistrian issue are premature, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS in an interview.

"It is premature to speculate about the 5+2 talks on a Transnistrian settlement. Obviously, their future will become clear after the situation in Ukraine is resolved," Galuzin said when asked about whether it was possible to go ahead with talks on the 5+2 platform.

"Today the main thing is to put the dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol back on a constructive track," Galuzin added.

He stressed that it was necessary to enhance the dynamics and productivity of the meetings "of political representatives from the two banks of the Dniester, as well as meetings of their joint sectoral working groups, which form the basis of multilateral negotiations.""It is also of fundamental importance to comply with the agreements reached earlier. In this regard, however, there has been no progress so far. The old problems remain and new problems are piling up," Galuzin said.