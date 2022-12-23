Russia, US will have to talk and negotiate — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will have to engage in dialogue and negotiate, Alexander Darchiev, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, has told TASS in an interview.

"We will have to talk and negotiate anyway, but, in order to do so, messianist and patronizing tone, which is simply inappropriate under the present-day circumstances, should be abandoned. This is what true diplomacy is all about, a diplomacy based on respect to history, culture and values of the host country," the diplomat said, commenting on Russia’s expectations from the appointment of Lynn Tracy as the new US ambassador to Moscow.

US President Joe Biden nominated Tracy to head the US diplomatic mission in Russia in September. The US Senate on Wednesday backed her nomination on Wednesday.

At the end of November, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination, Tracy said that she agreed with the sanctions policy toward Moscow and supported further tightening of anti-Russian restrictions. She said that she would prioritize the release of Americans in Russian custody.

Tracy then stressed that further dialogue between Moscow and Washington on new arms control agreements would be possible once Russia allowed US experts to resume inspections under New START. In addition, she expected to expand channels of communication between Moscow and Washington.