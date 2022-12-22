Putin, Netanyahu hold phone conversation — TV

TASS, December 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israel’s Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation, Israeli TV Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

According to its information, Putin congratulated Netanyahu on his party's victory in the parliamentary elections and on the completion of the formation of the government. In addition, the two leaders discussed a number of issues, the main one being the conflict in Ukraine. The Likud leader hoped that the parties would find a way to end the armed confrontation as soon as possible.

Netanyahu also informed the Russian President of his determination to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and the establishment of an Iranian military base near Israel's northern border.

The channel did not specify when exactly Netanyahu and Putin had the conversation. The Russian side confirmed the conversation between the leaders and added that the Russian president congratulated Netanyahu and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Forming Israel's government

On Thursday night, Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had managed to strike a deal to form a new Israeli government after weeks of difficult negotiations with religious and far-right coalition partners.

In order to achieve a balanced government, Netanyahu needed the support of 61 out of 120 MPs. In addition, he had difficulties in distributing positions among his supporters. According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, Netanyahu has been holding one-on-one meetings with his fellow party members. Likud is expected to receive 17 ministerial positions in the future cabinet.

The L'Orient-Le Jour newspaper noted that the liberal camp, led by former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, was unable to prevent Netanyahu from "forming the most right-wing government in Israeli history". According to the newspaper, it will include, in particular, two ultra-Orthodox organizations, Shas and United Torah Judaism. The Likud Party also has coalition agreements with three far-right parties: Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power), and Noam. Thanks to their support, on December 13 Yariv Levin, a Likud member, was elected speaker of the Knesset (parliament).

Russian president’s contacts with Israeli leaders

Putin did not have telephone contact with the previous Israeli prime minister (who had been in the office since July). Putin last contacted his predecessor, Naftali Bennett, in May 2022. In August, Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Putin's last phone call with Netanyahu was in May 2021, a month before Netanyahu stepped down as prime minister of Israel.