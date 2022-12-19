DPR militia reports eliminating over 20 Ukrainian militants in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 20 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Monday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 20 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR people’s militia forces jointly with the Russian army destroyed one Ukrainian tank (T-80BV), two self-propelled howitzers (AHS Krab and 2S3 Akatsiya) and five armored and motor vehicles, the press office specified.