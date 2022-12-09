Russia to pore over EU’s 9th package of sanctions, act accordingly — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/, Russia will formulate its response after a thorough analysis of the European Union’s ninth package of sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

"Our actions will be based on a thorough analysis of what this package [of EU sanctions] will contain," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

On Wednesday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented a draft of the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which blacklists up to 200 more individuals, companies and organizations, including three banks, defense-sector, energy-sector and mining enterprises. The European Union also plans to ban the broadcasting of four more Russian television channels.