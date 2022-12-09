US wants to stifle Russia’s military technical development — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to hamper Russia’s military technical development and impose agreement schemes where Moscow is given a secondary position, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"So far, we can see the obvious: the United States is seeking to retard Russia’s military technical development, to impose such schemes of potential agreements which would envisage Russia’s backstage position in the international arena. Apart from that, and this is very important, it (the United States) wants to receive additional intel about the most advanced systems of strategic weapons and force us to stop production of some of them. For instance, they don’t like the KInzhal, Avangard, and, naturally, Poseidon," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We need legally binding guarantees of our country's security so that Russia can focus on the socio-economic development of our society. We need predictability in Washington's policy, which has been lacking in recent years," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the United States’ policy of containing and weakening Russia is clearly evident now that its military budget of some 858 billion US dollars is being discussed. "Six billion is allocated to containing Russia. What’s more, the Pentagon is modernizing its nuclear complex," Antonov explained, adding that a new US B-21 bomber, which is to be a key element of the US’ nuclear triad, has recently been unveiled.

"A serious question arises in this context: are the Americans interested in a conversation on strategic stability with us? In a conversation that can only be built on an equal, mutually respectful basis, without demands and preconditions. And today it is quite difficult to answer this question," he added.