Russian, US intelligence chiefs’ recent talks were initiated by Washington — Putin

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Recent negotiations between Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns were organized upon the initiative of US President Joe Biden and not Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Speaking about the [recent] contacts between Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and the CIA. It was not our initiative. These negotiations were initiated by the US side. President Joe Biden proposed organizing this meeting," Putin said.

"On the whole, we expected nothing extraordinary following these talks. They were held in a standard mode. The parties agreed to continue with the negotiations," the Russian president said.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns earlier held talks in Ankara.