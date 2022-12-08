Kremlin aide tight-lipped on Russian-US communication

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov on Thursday declined to say whether Russia and the US were engaged in any other communication on Ukraine beyond what has already been reported.

"You know that there was communication in Turkey between the directors of the [Russian and US] intelligence agencies. Naryshkin and Burns held a meeting. Regarding any other communication with the Americans, I would refrain from saying anything about their nature, the participants or any time schedule. It’s not up to me to comment," he told reporters at a news conference.

He said he could confirm the news media reports that are already in the public domain.

"What has been leaked and has become official - I can confirm that to you. It’s the communication between Naryshkin and Burns in Turkey," he specified.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns earlier held talks in Ankara.