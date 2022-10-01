Diplomat finds Western allegations on Russia’s redrawing map of Europe ridiculous

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described as ridiculous the statements being voiced in European countries that Russia has decided to "redraw the map of Europe."

"The West’s arguments alleging that Russia has decided to `redraw the map of Europe’ touch me," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday. "Funny this idea is being voiced in Germany which has its current borders thanks to a similar `redrawing’ in the late 1980s. <…> And it’s not for Berlin to speak about any reshaping of the borders, for their history is awful to remember, while it must not be forgotten either."

Zakharova also viewed as ludicrous statements by countries in Eastern Europe most of which became sovereign in recent decades exclusively through the reshaping of the borders.

Hearing about the redrawing of borders from across the ocean is equally funny, Zakharova said. She pointed to the NATO bombings of Yugoslavia, the support for the reshaping of Serbia and what she said was the US gamble with the independence of Kosovo.