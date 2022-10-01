Only denazification, demilitarization can bring peace to Ukraine — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The signing of treaties on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia is another proof that Ukraine’s Banderite government is a failure, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Vasily Piskaryov told reporters.

"These developments are another proof that Ukraine’s Banderite government is a failure. For three decades, it has been based on savage nationalism, discrimination against Russians and other ethnic groups, as well as on the elimination of its own population and rampant looting of national assets," the lawmaker noted. "Only the denazification and demilitarization of these territories can bring peace and development to millions of people," he added.

Piskaryov also pointed out that the treaties on the four regions joining Russia were fully in line with international law. "The results of their referendums clearly show that the population of these historic Russian lands sees its future together with Russia and as part of Russia. For these people, being part of Russia means that they can stop fearing for the lives of their children, they can speak and study in their native language, and they can just live and work in peace," the lawmaker stressed.