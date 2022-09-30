West seeking to destabilize Asia-Pacific, Russian official warns

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West has destabilized the situation in the Euro-Atlantic region and is now seeking to do the same in the Asia-Pacific, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.

"Bloody schemes in the Balkans, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine which have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people have been a direct result of the reckless policies of Washington, London and their allies, but this is clearly not enough for the West," he emphasized at a meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs in Moscow.

According to Patrushev, "having destabilized the Euro-Atlantic region and effectively flinging it back into the Cold War, the Anglo-Saxons are now seeking to do the same in other strategically important regions, primarily the Asia-Pacific [region], by promoting their own interests through the AUCUS and Quad blocks that they control."

The Russian Security Council secretary noted that the current meeting was taking place amid a spike in international instability and unpredictability, which, he said, was mostly caused by the ambitions of the United States and its allies to maintain their global dominance.

Patrushev also drew attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address last week when he said the Western elites had been seeking to suppress any sovereign and independent centers of development in a bid to continue to rudely impose their will and pseudo-values on other countries and nations. "The West has long been consistently pursuing a course towards undermining international law and the system of international stability. These moves have been accompanied by a military build-up and demonstrative acts of using force," he said.

The destructive activities by the US and its NATO allies have destabilized the military and political situation in the world, Patrushev concluded.