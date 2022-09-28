Referendums were held according to all international standards — Russian Civic Chamber

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on becoming part of Russia were held and passed in accordance with all international standards, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s Coordinating Council for Public Control of Voting Alyona Bulgakova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Today we state that the referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions took place and passed with all international standards. We, as an expert community, have the right to say so and assert it," she said.

On September 23-27, the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson Region and the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region, held referendums to join Russia. In all of these regions, the overwhelming majority of voters favored becoming part of the Russian Federation.