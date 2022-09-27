Over 86% of Kherson Region residents voted in favor of accession to Russia — official

KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. Over 86% of Kherson Region residents voted in favor of accession to the Russian Federation, regional election commission head Marina Zakharova announced after 76% of ballots were processed

"By 20:00 September 27, over 76% of ballots have been processed. Voter turnout is approximately 76%, 86% voted in favor, while about 13% voted against," Zakharova said.

She noted that the regional election commission may present the final outcome on Tuesday already.

"We have already counted 76% [of ballots], we proceed at a good rate. So, everything is possible," she said, answering a question.