KHERSON, September 27. /TASS/. Kiev's actions, losses among the Ukrainian military, and the shelling of towns and villages in the Kherson Region by the Ukrainian armed forces after the region was liberated by Russian troops have convinced Kherson residents that the only way out of this situation is to join with Russia, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson Region, told reporters on Tuesday.

"What has been happening in Ukraine in recent years has been a sign of resurgent Nazism," Stremousov said, "But then everyone came around. In our Kherson Region, it took several months to recover. When the Nazis (Ukrainian authorities - TASS), with the help of Americans who don’t give a damn about Ukrainians, started pushing Ukrainians to their deaths, and tens of thousands had already died, the people had a sudden realization,'" he added.

"When the Ukrainian Nazis, along with the Americans, shelled peaceful cities, schools, cultural institutions, they wanted to take as many lives as possible at any cost, it once again confirmed that the only way out of this situation is to become a member of a big, united Russia, a nuclear power, which no one has ever told what to do, neither Washington, nor London, nor other countries," Stremousov said.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All four regions are currently holding the vote.