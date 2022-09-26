Lugansk mayor says referendum turnout topped 70% in city

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. More than 70% of Lugansk residents have cast ballots at the referendum for the Lugansk People’s Republic to join Russia, city Mayor Manolis Pilavov said on Monday.

"The referendum is held at the highest level. We must do justice to our Lugansk residents, who remain devoted to their ideas, which were brought to life back in 2014. Turnout is very high: More than 70% have voted," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

The mayor said, given the activity of the city's residents, the turnout could reach 90%.

According to the official, unprecedented measures were taken to ensure security at the referendum.

"The government of the LPR provides unprecedented security measures to our polling station commissions and mobile commissions, which are currently working in the city. Each mobile group is accompanied by our troops," he said. "Thanks to this, there have been no incidents in the city of Lugansk as of today."

Referendums to join Russia as a federation constituent kicked off on September 23 in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. They will last through September 27.