US should realize that Moscow will never bend under its pressure — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will never cave in to diktat nor bend to sanctions pressure and Washington should realize this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One on Monday.

"There [in the US], they should realize that Russia will never bend or submit to their diktat," he noted. "Attempts to endlessly grasp at the same methods such as sanctions or some kind of ultimatums will fail and will continue to fail in the future as it has been happening until now," the senior diplomat said.

"If Ms. [Lynne] Tracy (a likely candidate to be the next US ambassador to Russia - TASS) comes here with the understanding of these circumstances and disposition, then certain dialogue will probably be easier," the diplomat explained. However, in his opinion, there is no confidence in this and it is necessary to wait until the new US envoy is appointed.